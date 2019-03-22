(WAND) - Tyson Foods, Inc. is recalling approximately 69,093 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips that may be contaminated with pieces of metal.
The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips were produced on November 30, 2018.
The following products are subject to recall:
- 25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive).
- 25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive).
- 20-lb. cases of frozen “SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” and case code 3348CNQ03.
To see the labels, click HERE.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the product package.
These items were shipped to grocery stores nationwide.
Two consumer complaints of metal being found in the chicken strips were received.
If you have these in your freezer, return them to where you purchased them for a refund.