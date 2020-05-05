PERRY, IA. (WAND) - Over 700 employees at a Tyson Foods meat factory in Perry, Iowa have tested positive for coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health released on Tuesday showed 58 percent of the workers at the facility tested positive, according to NBC affiliate WHO. The news comes just days after nearly 900 workers were confirmed to have the virus at a Tyson Foods plant in Indiana.
Tyson Foods said in a statement that the pandemic has forced the company to slow production and close plants in Dakota City, Nebraska, and Pasco, Washington, and the Perry plant as well.
"We have and expect to continue to face slowdowns and temporary idling of production facilities from team member shortages or choices we make to ensure operational safety," the statement said.
Warnings from board chairman of Tyson Foods, John Tyson have said the food-supply chain is breaking.
Tyson Foods is not the only meat company facing worker infections. A Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, closed in April after two workers died and 783 others tested positive for the virus.
The pandemic’s impact on meat plant workers has caused serious concerns about the supply chain in the U.S. and fears that the country could experience a meat shortage.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order to compel meat processing plants to stay open last week using the Defense Production Act. Trump said he will also provide liability protection.
"We have had some difficulty where they are having a liability where it's really unfair to them," Trump said at a small-business event at the White House last week. "I fully understand that it's not their fault."
NBC News contributed to this report.
