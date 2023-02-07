MENARD CO., Ill. (WAND) — The driver of a U-Haul box truck was apprehended after leading law enforcement in a pursuit on IL-97 in Menard County.
According to a release from the Menard County Sheriff's Office, the department was contacted for assistance by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office around 4:26 p.m. on Tuesday. Mason Co. advised of a report that a motorist had been shot and pursued by the suspected shooter, the driver of a U-Haul box truck.
Menard County Sheriff’s Deputies, Petersburg Police Officers, and the Cass County Sheriff responded to the area to attempt to intercept the suspect and stop the pursuit of the victim. Information was then received that the victim had turned around and traveled back into Mason County, while the suspect reportedly continued south on IL-97.
The suspect was intercepted by deputies on IL-97 at Atterberry, traveling southbound. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. Deputies and officers made several attempts to box in the U-Haul to bring it to a stop.
The suspect began driving erratically, nearly striking law enforcement vehicles. The deputies and officers continued their attempts to box-in the U-Haul and were able to successfully get the suspect to stop on IL-97 south of Schirding Ave. Deputies then apprehended the suspect without further incident.
Deputies from Mason Co. took custody of the driver who was then transferred to the Mason County Jail. The victim was transported to a Springfield hospital.
The incident is currently under investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.