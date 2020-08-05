CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois has announced its 2020 football schedule.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten has scheduled a conference-only schedule in 2020.
Previously scheduled nonconference games against Illinois State, Connecticut, and Bowling Green have been canceled.
The first game is scheduled for September 3 against Ohio State University at Memorial Stadium.
Here is the full schedule:
- Sept. 3 - Ohio State University at home
- Sept. 12 - University of Nebraska at Lincoln, Neb.
- Sept. 19 - Indiana University at Bloomington, Ind.
- Sept. 26 - Purdue University at home
- Oct. 10 - University of Iowa at home
- Oct. 17 - Northwestern University at Evanston, Ill.
- Oct. 24 - University of Wisconsin-Madison at Madison, Wis.
- Oct. 31 - University of Minnesota at home
- Nov. 7 - Rutgers University at Piscataway, N.J.
- Nov. 21 - Penn State University at home
- Dec. 5 - Big Ten Championship Game at Indianapolis, Ind.
