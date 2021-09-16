CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois announced a road closure that will be in place for a Friday night home game.
U of I police said Kirby Avenue will be closed at 11 a.m. Friday and stay closed until about an hour after the game between the Fighting Illini and Maryland Terrapins ends at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. and parking lots open at 7 a.m., which is the normal time.
Other football traffic patterns near the stadium will start at about 4 p.m. Friday.
Police said drivers not attending the football game should use an alternate route if they can to avoid the stadium during their Friday commute after 4 p.m.
For more gameday information, including directions, additional parking information and other services, people can visit the Fighting Illini football website.
"The University of Illinois Police Department appreciates everyone’s patience and assistance in making the gameday atmosphere an accommodating and enjoyable experience for campus community members, fans and visitors," a press release said.
