CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois program helping people travel safely at night is back for the fall 2021 semester.
University of Illinois police said a person can call (217)333-1216 after 9 p.m. for a SafeWalks escort.
"By walking in groups, we reduce our risk of being targeted for crime," a Facebook post from police said. "Looking out for each other makes our campus safer!"
More information about SafeWalks can be found here.
Click here or here for past coverage from WAND News about the SafeWalks program.
