CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The U of I has canceled multiple spring break-related programs due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
A university press release said cancellations include all university-sponsored international spring break programs and all university-sponsored domestic student spring break programs that require the use of air travel. University-sponsored programs are defined as those affiliated with a course, supported by the university financially or chaperoned by U of I faculty or staff.
University administrators are expected to make decisions about allowing domestic spring break programs that don’t require air travel to continue. When it comes to Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) – independent student groups that are separate from the U of I – advisers will decide if their domestic spring break programs will go on.
The school said it will work with any departments or individuals to address academic or financial implications that may have surfaced because of cancellations.
“At this time, there are no cases of COVID-19 in the Champaign-Urbana community,” the release said. “The university is working closely with state and local health officials to implement precautions as appropriate.”
