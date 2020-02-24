CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Three men in law enforcement were called to receive one of the highest honors the University of Illinois has to offer.
Only a select few are given the Chancellor's Medallion. It is to recognize the contributions one has made to society. In this case, it is for those who were involved in the finding Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang and putting her killer behind bars.
Kenny Costa, James Carter and Eric Stiverson were personally awarded the medallion by Chancellor Robert Jones. The very object that hung over their hearts is something only nine people before them have the the privilege to own.
The three law enforcement officials responded humbly to their achievement, saying they're small pieces to a bigger puzzle.
"I was asked to do a difficult thing and I did the best I could," Stiverson said.
Costa spent countless hours looking at surveillance video, retracing the steps Zhang took before she was taken. Carter caught a small detail on Brendt Christensen's car, giving investigators a motive to bring him in for questioning. Christensen then admitted to Stiverson how he was involved in Zhang's disappearance.
While a recognition like this is something to be proud of, it served as a reminder of a life lost and never forgotten.
"I'll always remember what the purpose was behind the investigation and that was to find that young lady," Carter said. "Life is precious and you should take everything seriously and tell your loved ones that you love them everyday."
Christensen was found guilty of kidnapping and killing visiting Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang. He was found guilty on three counts, including kidnapping resulting in death and two charges of making false statements to the FBI.
Zhang's remains have yet to be found.