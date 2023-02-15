CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A chemistry professor from the University of Illinois just received a prestigious research fellowship from a national foundation.
Professor Mei Shen was honored with a two-year fellowship from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. The purpose of the fellowship is to recognize researchers who are early in their careers but poised to make substantial contributions to their fields.
According to the university, Shen's research is focused on the interface between nanoscience, electrochemisty and neuroscience. Research in her lab aims to develop new methods for addressing challenges in neuroanalysis.
“Sloan Research Fellows are shining examples of innovative and impactful research,” says Adam F. Falk, the president of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. “We are thrilled to support their groundbreaking work, and we look forward to following their continued success.”
