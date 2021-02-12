CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - Students can get a grade as low as a 'D' and still get course credit through the newly approved COVID Pass/No Pass COVID grading scale.
Students chime in saying this is a weight off their shoulders. “I think its great that u of if is giving us the choice of whether to have the pass or no pass credit in order to make sure we are better off," one student tells WAND.
Dr. Linda Moorhouse, Chair of the Committee on Educational Policy, says this grading assessment is the same as credit/no credit courses. When a student gets a final grade of A,B,C, or D, they can choose to count that course as credit only. Using the credit only option does not affect GPA. Dr. Moorehouse says the University of Illinois Academic Senate approved this just in time for what she says will be a tough semester.
"I think this is probably going to be one of the more challenging semesters. Students do not have Spring Break this year. This time, it's just courses nonstop until final exams. I do believe that this should take a little bit of the stress off of the students." Dr. Moorehouse says. One student says the COVID Pass/No Pass COVID is giving students flexibility with their Spring semester course load.
Students say focusing on school amid the pandemic has been difficult. One senior saying, "It does more to you than you could imagine, we are not used to have to do everything alone."Dr. Moorehouse says the stress is felt throughout campus. "The stress and the anxiety are real. It's not just from the students, I mean, faculty feel the stress as well."
However, this may be too good to be true for some students. For those ready to graduate and thinking of post-graduate academic plans, they have to an extra step to do before choosing the pass/fail system. Some graduate and professional schools have a limit on the number of "For-Credit" courses they allow.
"For those students, the number of grades that they might have as a credit only option, could be something that they really need to talk to someone about to make sure whatever option they choose, is the best option for them." Dr. Moorehouse says
Students will have until after their final exams to decide if they want to do the COVID pass/fail option for their courses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.