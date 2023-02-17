URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — A $1.25-million grant is coming to central Illinois.
Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski helped secure the Department of Health and Human Services funding to the University of Illinois. The money will buy a cutting-edge piece of technology to help researchers better understand pain and drug addiction.
Jonathan Sweedler has been studying pain and drug abuse for 25 years.
"We actually mostly work with animal models and we look at things related to for example pain such as chronic back pain and how you can alleviate it," Sweedler, a chemistry and neuroscience professor at the University of Illinois told WAND News.
Professor Sweedler will now use this grant to buy a high end mass spectrometer.
"We're going to us this to look at individual cells in the spine as they respond to pain- we can't do that with anything we currently have," Sweedler explained.
He hopes to find rare molecules that change in our body, when we feel pain, and can drive addicts to overdose on opioids.
"Trying to understand for example why current approaches don't work which is what drives a lot of people to take too much as far as drugs of abuse- this is really important," Sweedler said.
His research could also help us understand why new therapies do work, cutting down the need to prescribe pain killers in the first place. Fewer patients using these drugs is expected to reduce the number of people who get addicted and overdose.
"That will allow us to make those better and hopefully allow people to take less harmful pain medications that are drugs of abuse," Sweedler told WAND News.
This specific grant will come from the National Institute of Health. Sweedler said other NIH researchers from across the country will be able to utilize the equipment.
