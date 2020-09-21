CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois is helping preserve a rare breed of donkeys.
The U of I received five Poitou donkeys from Bari Fisher, a farm owner located in northern Vermont. Fisher wants to help conserve these donkeys, so she brought them to Illini Veterinarians to breed them.
Dr. Podico, a veterinarian specializing in fertilization, said these donkeys have one of the lowest fertility rates in the world. There are about 500 in the world and 70 in the United States.
"It's really important to try to conserve them because they are a part of history, they are really popular and really old," Podico said.
The owner of the donkeys says she is grateful the university is helping her, stating she is "happy the university is doing their part to help this breed, which is now critically endangered."
The U of I veterinarians successfully impregnated two of the donkeys, which are now headed back home to Vermont. The other three will remain in the care of the university while they keep trying to breed them.
