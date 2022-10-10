CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Homecoming Week officially began yesterday, and everyone is preparing for the busy week ahead.
The Retail Manager at Gameday Spirits says this week is huge for them.
“When the schedule comes out, we immediately look at when it is homecoming week. It will be the single biggest sales weekend of our entire year,” says Cory Shumard.
With a week full of events, a lot of traffic and business is expected. Shumard also explained the store will need to remain stocked for weeks like this.
“This is a back-to-back home weekend for our football team. So, we just came off a tremendous weekend, and a tremendous victory. So yes, we’re going to be chasing quite a bit of product and we’ll need to replenish,” stated Shumard.
Over at Towneplace Suites by Marriott, they are almost fully booked for the week. General Manager Tiffany Fry says they are usually booked months in advance.
“For homecoming week we are already booked. We usually book up a year before with a little bit of rooms leftover. Last weekend it was great, we were sold out. We had some Iowa fans here that stayed along with a lot of Illini fans,” says Fry.
The hotel also happens to be in the middle of downtown. Everything is almost walking distance, making it especially busy around this time of year.
“With us being in the heart of campus, our location is great. We’re right in the middle of everything so a lot of our guests come here just because of that. They can park their car and walk everywhere they need to go,” said Fry.
There are many other events to catch as the week continues.
