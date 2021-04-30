IOWA CITY, Iowa (WAND) - A leader with the University of Illinois System is leaving to become president of the University of Iowa.
Barbara Wilson, who currently is executive vice president and vice president for academic affairs with the U of I System, is going to be the University of Iowa's 22nd president on July 15, 2021. Wilson was the unanimous selection of the Iowa Board of Regents.
Wilson has held her current U of I System position since 2016. Before then, she was a one-year interim chancellor for the Urbana-Champaign campus.
She has also spent two years as the U of I's Harry E. Preble Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, two years as executive vice provost for faculty and academic affairs, three years as vice provost for academic affairs and seven years as leader of the Department of Communication.
Iowa's last president was Bruce Harreld, who served from November 2015 to May 2021. In October 2020, he announced his plan to retire.
Before Wilson begins, John Keller, University of Iowa associate provost and dean of the Graduate College, will be interim president until Wilson's start date.
