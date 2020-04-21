CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois has partnered with Carle Health and the state of Illinois to increase COVID-19 testing in Champaign-Urbana.
The University of Illinois has delivered laboratory machines and sent personnel to Carle to assist processing patient test samples.
"The equipment that is used is standard molecular biology to be able to detect viruses," says Gene Robison, Director of Carle R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology.
The equipment will also be used to manufacture liquid components to test for COVID-19.
"So the testing materials we have been focusing on, It's known by the acronym VTM, Viral Transfer Medium and it's an important part where after the sample is taken that on a swab that swab is placed in a solution until it can be transferred through the actual tests," he says.
Due to these efforts, Carle Hospital, Christie Clinic, and OSF Healthcare have seen faster COVID-19 screening results--as little as 24 hours.
The University will be producing enough VTM to support up to 10,000 tests per week.
Additionally, they are working on developing designs for nasopharyngeal swabs. Due to the swabs shortage, they have designed a swab that is currently undergoing testing at Carle Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health. If approved, labs in Roger Adams will prepare and produce up to 30,000 swabs to help detect COVID-19.
