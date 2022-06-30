URBANA, Ill. (WAND)– University of Illinois Police officers recovered a loaded gun and made an arrest while conducting a traffic stop Wednesday evening on campus.
According to police, officers witnessed a car on Kirby Avenue, traveling 50 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Police report they stopped the vehicle for speeding and discovered the driver, had two outstanding arrest warrants for a failure to appear in court to answer charges related to animal cruelty and property damage.
Officials said upon arresting the suspect for the warrants, they admitted to having a firearm currently in the vehicle.
Police found a loaded gun in the driver’s side door.
Under state law, it is illegal to transport a loaded gun that is readily accessible to the occupants of the vehicle. Firearms in cars should be unloaded and kept in an enclosed case.
The individual was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a firearm and taken to the Champaign County Jail.
