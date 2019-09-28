CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A warning has been issued from law enforcement in Champaign County after eight cases of inappropriate touching or public indecency were reported.
University of Illinois Police say the cases happened between August 24th and September 18th.
In a map shared by police, it shows the incidents happened in, and around the University of Illinois campus community. However, police say none of the cases have resulted in physical injuries.
U of I Police say the incidents are not thought to be linked, and so far one arrest has been made.
They say investigations are active right now, and more police are patrolling the areas in and around campus.
Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.