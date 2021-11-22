CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrest a man for illegal gun carry near campus.
According to University Police, officers were conducting a routine traffic stop early Sunday around 1:30 a.m., when they observed a vehicle disobey a stop sign near the intersection of John and Neil streets.
Police say an officer stopped and approached the vehicle, and noticed a strong smell of cannabis emanating from the inside.
The occupants were asked to exit the vehicle so it could be searched.
Officials say one of the passengers, Dazhan D. Moore, 23, of Urbana, alerted police that he had a firearm in his waistband and began reaching for it.
Officers quickly grabbed his arms and retrieved the weapon themselves.
Upon search police also found a small bag of cannabis in Moore’s pants pocket.
Police say the firearm was loaded with an extended magazine containing 31 rounds of ammunition and though Moore does possess a Firearm Owners Identification, he is not permitted to carry a concealed weapon.
Illinois law also makes it illegal to carry a weapon and cannabis in the manner that Moore was carrying it.
Police arrested Moore for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and he was taken to the Champaign County Jail.
The driver of the was released with a verbal warning for disobeying the stop sign.
