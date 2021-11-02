URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – University of Illinois Police made two unrelated arrests for burglary and identity theft over the Halloween weekend.
According to officials, the first arrest on Saturday brought closure to a series of burglaries to motor vehicles parked near State Farm Center spanning the last three years.
Since 2018, University Police has received multiple reports of burglary immediately following a concert or athletic event near State Farm Center.
Police say in several of those cases, visitors reported that credit or debit cards were stolen from their vehicles and then later used without permission. The total value of stolen property was well into the thousands of dollars.
University Police investigators have been building a case over the years, and with the help of security cameras footage and other techniques, investigators developed a suspect in those cases.
According to police, a detective recognized an individual entering multiple vehicles in the State Farm Center parking lot on Saturday during the Fighting Illini football game.
University Police arrested Felicia D. Jones, 39, of Indianapolis, at 12:35 p.m. Saturday in the State Farm Center parking lot, 1800 S. First St., Champaign, for burglary to a motor vehicle, credit card fraud and identity theft.
Police say when officers approached, Jones was seated in a vehicle that did not belong to her with another person’s purse in her lap.
University Police report in a separate and unrelated case on Sunday, officers used a bicycle equipped with anti-theft technology to catch a man who was in possession of multiple articles of stolen property.
University Police received notification that the bicycle had been stolen from the Coordinated Science Laboratory, 1308 W. Main St., Urbana.
Police located the bicycle and its rider, Jeremy W. Hartman, 44, of Urbana, leaving the area on the stolen bike, and in possession of several electronic items and tools, like wire cutters and wrenches, suspected to have been used in other thefts and burglaries.
Hartman was arrested at 5:44 p.m. Sunday near Goodwin Avenue and Main Street, Urbana, for theft, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property.
Police say while they were processing the arrest, officers were approached by a man who said his backpack and mobile phone had just been stolen, and the phone was tracking to that location. The man recognized his backpack as one of the items police had seized from Hartman.
University Police also found more than a dozen credit cards, debit cards, gift cards and other financial documents belonging to at least four different individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.