CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Two recent bank collapses have many wondering if a recession similar to 2008 is on the horizon.
WAND News spoke to University of Illinois economics professor, Shihan Xie to learn more about the current economic situation.
"Right now, try not to take too much risk by putting a lot of investments in those very risky areas like cryptocurrency, or stock market," said Professor Xie.
New York-based Signature Bank collapsed just two days after Silicon Valley Bank.
The high number of tech startups with accounts at SVB means that most of the accounts had more than $250,000 in deposits. The FDIC only insures up to $250,000 per account. The lack of diversification left the bank vulnerable to inflation. Signature Bank had similar issues after heavily focusing on digital assets and crypto.
"They don't have enough cash and equities to meet the amount from the depositors that have deposits in their banks. Their customers are startup companies. Not regular households like you and me," explained Xie.
President Biden assured customers that their money is safe. The FDIC and Federal Reserve and Department of Treasury guaranteed the deposits in both banks. President Biden also said taxpayers will not be affected by the feds stepping in.
"No losses, and this is an important point. No losses will be borne by the taxpayers," said President Joe Biden.
Professor Xie says this collapse does not affect Illinois directly. In comparison to the Washington Mutual closure in 2008, this will not have the same effect.
"In terms of scale, this is a much smaller crisis compared to 2008," said Xie. "The bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers that is a much much larger bank."
