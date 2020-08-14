CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- A predicted 800 new cases of COVID-19 could come in Champaign-Urbana from Aug. 15 through Sept. 18, according to a case study model based off of an estimated 30,000 students returning to the U of I.
"When I first saw the curve, my first reaction was relief that the bump was so short-lived. I was afraid that there could be a trigger to another long-lasting wave in Champaign-Urbana," U of I professor and co-researcher of the COVID-19 modeling paper, Eric Jakobsson, said.
The model is based on the university's requirements for COVID-19 testing. The U of I has the resources to do up to two tests per person a week. Right now, the university will require students who attend in-person classes, as well as students choosing to take courses online, to get tested.
"Even if all of your classes are online, get tested. You owe it to yourself, your friends and your community. You have the privilege to get free testing. Take advantage of it," Jakobsson said.
The model suggests returning to Phase 3 for the first couple of weeks when students arrive, but if safety protocols can be followed, it may not be necessary.
"When I was doing this model, I was always concerned for the people who have to earn their living [in Champaign-Urbana]. By taking this three weeks seriously and acting properly in consideration with the risks that COVID-19 has, then we will be able to not only protect the health and well-being of the community, but also be able to let the economy run," U of I graduate student and co-researcher of the COVID-19 modeling paper, Santiago Nunez-Corrales, said.
The model could be the foundation for a blueprint of slowing the spread of COVID-19.
"If we successfully do this, I think we have a recipe for example in the spring," Nunez-Corrales said.
"There's real hope and realistic hope that we can emerge from this as a model community, as world leaders with how to deal with the virus," Jakobsson said.
