CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Professors from the University of Illinois are participating in a science study where they will study the effects of climate change in urban neighborhoods.
The U.S. Department of Energy awarded Argonne National Laboratory and a team of academic leaders $25 million over five years to study climate change effects at local and regional scales.
The associate head of the department Stephen Nesbitt says he is looking forward to this opportunity. He mentioned that they will use one of their "Doppler on wheels" for the project.
“The results of the study will be given to the local communities, they will be given to the city of Chicago, and other governments in the area to help them improve things like drainage, help them improve things like building standards, like how they handle snow plowing. Things like that.” said Nesbitt.
Assistant Professor, Deanna Hence says this something that hasn't been done before in storm literature.
“Storms can really dump a lot of rain in a particular part of the city but where that rain all ends up in terms of flooding can be in a different part and that’s something that really hasn’t been examined before in a lot of storm literature. How impacts can move around within urban landscape.” says Hence.
With this study, they hope to observe and improve the impact of extreme weather in these high-risk neighborhoods so that the community is prepared for what's to come.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.