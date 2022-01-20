URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois cited American inflation in deciding to increase tuition.
The News-Gazette reports trustees will raise tuition and housing costs for incoming freshmen. It's the second increase in tuition in the last eight years and follows a period of stability for undergraduates who are residents of Illinois, which happened from 2015 to 2019.
Base tuition is expected to go up by 1.8 percent, or about $220, to $12,474 a year. Those who are incoming freshmen will pay an increase of about 1.8 percent in room and board fees. Miscellaneous fees for all students are expected to go up by $52.
The newspaper said tuition for international students and students coming from outside of Illinois is expected to go up by about 2.5 percent on average. There will be higher rates for some Engineering and Information Sciences majors.
Illinois has a guaranteed tuition law that locks rates for in-state incoming students for four years. About three-quarters of the Urbana campus undergraduate population has permanent in-state addresses.
As reasoning for this change, leaders said inflation rates have been rising in the last decade and especially in 2021. Leaders said the U of I system has handed out nearly $260 million in student aid every year. About 30 percent of in-state undergraduate students don't pay any tuition or fees through financial aid.
