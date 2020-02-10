CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A recent survey was released by the University of Illinois biennial Campus Climate Report with more than 2,000 participants regarding sexual misconduct.
The sexual misconduct and perceived campus response survey states that 2,076 graduate and undergraduate students completed at least a portion of the survey.
"Just to get some perceptions from our students regarding sexual misconduct on campus on the community and to see if they have an understanding of resources or on the support of resources available to them," said Denita Brown, vice chancellor for student affairs.
She said the school learned 1 on 5 women have been sexually assaulted since starting at the University of Illinois.
"We understand that there is still misconduct that is happening in the classroom ... acquaintance misconduct," she said.
However, women are not the only ones that were targeted in 2019. One in 24 men have also reported the misconduct.
"We know that there is an increased possibility for our LGBTQ+ community to be victim-survivors," she said.
Overall, she saaid some students are still unaware of the resources that are available on campus and she wants them to know what's out there.
"We are also working tirelessly to improve our prevention efforts and our education efforts," she said.
According to the university's twitter account, there are five resources available for students:
Counseling Center (217) 333-3704
McKinley Health Center (217) 333-2705
Women's Resources Center (217) 333-3137
Rape Advocacy Counseling & Education Services (RACES) (217) 384-4444
Courage Connection (Domestic Violence) (217) 384-4390
The new regulations for the university will be available at the end of the month. More on the survey can be found at this link.