URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois is preparing to end COVID-19 testing requirements for people who are vaccinated against the virus.
The policy is set to be updated by the start of the fall 2021 semester, according to The News-Gazette, and could happen earlier than that time. Chancellor Robert Jones announced this change in a Thursday mass email.
If a person isn't vaccinated, they will be required to continue getting tested in order to access U of I campus buildings. For those who are already vaccinated, they can upload results to the McKinley Health Center, which will have its staff verify records.
There had been support from U of I employees to drop the testing requirement, according to the newspaper, as they had asked about the testing requirement being dropped to incentivize people to get vaccinated in recent academic Senate meetings.
Jones said the university's SHIELD team made a "science-based recommendation" for this policy change based on vaccine research. He added the school will be ready to pivot its approach to the pandemic, should that prove necessary.
"In the future, if we believe the science indicates that vaccinated individuals should continue testing, we will shift and mandate testing even for vaccinated individuals," Jones said.
Masks and social distancing will still be required on campus. Vaccinations are not mandated to this point, and U of I officials said a decision for a change on that front would come from the state health department.
U of I President Tim Killeen said the school performed a legal analysis of requiring vaccines.
"We're looking at what other universities are doing," Killeen said. “We believe that incentivizing vaccination uptake is an important aspect of what's needed. We have all of the technical aspects ready to go, should we should we want to go to a sort of passport approach.”
