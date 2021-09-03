CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Most cases of COVID-19 at the University of Illinois involve vaccinated people, the latest data showed in early September.
Since classes began on the week of Aug. 23, the school reported over 350 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 265 involved fully vaccinated people.
The week of Aug. 30 brought the highest number of new cases on campus since February of 2021.
Officials at the school said over 80 percent of staff and students are fully vaccinated, and added what has happened with cases isn't unexpected.
"So the vaccine does protect against infection to some instance. We see twice as high infection rates among the unvaccinated as we do among the vaccinated," said Becky Smith, associate professor of epidemiology at the U of I. "But the most important thing to remember about the vaccines is they're very good at preventing illness and particularly severe illness."
Officials believe the COVID-19 numbers are lower than they would be without the school's high vaccination rate.
The university said it has not changed COVID-19 protocols. All students, faculty and staff at the university are required to be fully vaccinated against the virus as soon as possible following a mandate from Gov. JB Pritzker.
