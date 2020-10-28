CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - There were no COVID-19 cases reported among the University of Illinois football team Wednesday, a spokesperson said.
This comes after the last Illini opponent, Wisconsin, had six players and six staff members test positive for the virus. One of the players who tested positive was standout redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz.
Wisconsin's Oct. 31 game against Nebraska has been canceled. Its football program is shutting down for at least one week due to these positive cases.
Illinois plays the Purdue Boilermakers at 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.
