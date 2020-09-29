CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - EnterpriseWorks, the tech incubator at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s Research Park, has been awarded a competitive grant through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to support the growth and development of tech companies across the state.
It is one of 24 awardees nationwide granted by the SBA’s Office of Innovation and Technology under the Federal and State Technology (FAST) Partnership Program.
“Illinois is already a leader in tech, and this new FAST Grant will position one of our leading drivers in tech innovation to help more bold Illinois entrepreneurs take their business to the next level,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “New investments in entrepreneurs working through the EnterpriseWorks incubator will complement the work we’ve done to make Illinois a top destination for tech – with talent and ground-breaking research coming out of our tremendous universities essential to propelling the state’s tech economy. Congratulations to the U of I Research Park team on this prestigious award that will help support more homegrown tech companies compete for resources they need to start and grow right here in Illinois.”
The FAST grant provides funding to expand training, mentoring, and assistance to help research and development focused small businesses access federal Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer seed capital.
EnterpriseWorks will use the $125,000 grant to expand the reach of its incubator services and to improve seed funding outcomes for more entrepreneurs and companies across the state. The focus will be on increasing participation from women-owned, rural-based, and socio-economically disadvantaged small businesses.
“We are very grateful to the SBA for this opportunity to help elevate the State of Illinois ecosystem’s participation in the SBIR program, and our aim is to bring more SBIR funding to Illinois,” said Laura Frerichs, Executive Director of the University of Illinois Research Park and the EnterpriseWorks incubator. “We have diligently worked to build support systems for innovative entrepreneurs both here in the Champaign-Urbana tech community and with partners statewide. The FAST Partnership will provide us with more bandwidth and resources to broaden participation in the SBIR program and work more intentionally with underserved communities.”
