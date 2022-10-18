CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - U of I researchers are partnering with the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act to tackle homelessness in Champaign.
The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance act is a federal act that was passed to focus on homeless children. Together, they are searching for families with school-aged children to participate in this research.
Researchers will pay these families $750 monthly for six consecutive months, with no strings attached.
“It's not hard to believe that people might misspend money or spend money in ways that I might perceive as misspending money. The project here gives the power back to individuals,” said U of I Associate Professor of Social Work, Christopher Larrison.
In this research, they are hoping that after six months are up this will decrease homelessness in families with young children. But, Larrison wonders if six months is enough time.
"At the end of the day for the families that are involved it will have a meaningful impact. What I'm a little bit concerned about is what's the long-term? Is it enough money? Is it enough money to get you jumpstarted? Is it enough money to get you leaning into the right direction? Would another six months make a difference?" said Larrison.
Researchers are still currently searching for participants that fit their definition of homeless.
