CHAMPAIGN URBANA, Ill (WAND) - The University of Illinois' Cline Research Center will release a database with numbers of lethal use of force by local officers in every county of the state. It will be released in summer 2022.
"Conversations about police uses of force are often driven by the latest video that shows up on YouTube. And we need to do better than that," said Scott Althaus, director of Cline Center for Advanced Social Research.
They hope this tool will bring accountability and transparency.
"We are looking at publicly available information about incidents involving police uses of lethal force that's both firearm discharges with potential to inflict lethal harm on a human, as well as other forms of force that result in the death of somebody," Althaus said.
They have found gaps in Illinois State Police annual reports.
"We don't know how big the problem is in our state. And we also don't have a good way of comparing agencies that are doing a really good job at using force successfully versus departments that aren't doing a very good job at all," said Jay Jennings, research scientist at the Cline Center.
From 2017 to 2019, ISP reported 107 times a gun was used by an officer in this manner, with 42 of those times ending in deaths. So far, this project shows the number is double.
"This isn't just some automated thing, this is the students are sitting down spending time on it. And we've been careful to kind of create definitions about what is actually use of lethal force," said Jennings.
Leaders hope this will identify racial disparities.
"We're hopeful starting with the state of Illinois, to be able to document the racial characteristics of people who are involved in these incidents, so that we can have a clear starting point for conversations about what are the problems that we can observe," Althaus said.
Certain areas may be leading by example and they want to recognize those as well.
"We want to learn from policing agencies that are already implementing good policies and bringing about the kind of results that we'd like to see around the country," Althaus said.
The project should be completed by summer of 2022.
