CHAMPAING, Ill. (WAND)- The University of Illinois is highly encouraging the use of face coverings in classrooms, as cases of COVID-19 rise on campus.
The University sent out a letter Sunday evening to students, faculty and staff, strongly recommending reissuing some COVID-19 guidelines.
According to the University while repopulating campus for the Fall 2022 semester, the school has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has given Champaign County a COVID-19 Community Level of “High,” indicating increased COVID-19 spread in our area.
The university highly suggested everyone to wear high-quality face covering in classrooms during in-person class time starting Monday, Aug. 29 through the next several weeks.
The University released some detailed guidance on how to properly wear face coverings:
- Units and individuals can and should share that face coverings are strongly recommended based on increased cases and CDC guidance. However, face coverings are not required.
- Course modality is not to be changed as a result of this new face covering guidance. For more information on course modality, please see this email from the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.
- If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms (fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea), please stay home. We are asking supervisors and instructors to show compassion to students and employees who are not feeling well.
- Some individuals are not medically able to wear a face covering. Please be understanding and empathetic.
- For more information on face coverings, please see the face covering page on the university's COVID-19 website.
School officials report 92 percent of the campus is fully vaccinated, and the university is expect to see new COVID-19 boosters be distributed as early as September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.