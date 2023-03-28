CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – University Police arrested a U. of I. student on Tuesday, in connection to a stabbing incident in the 100 block of East Green Street early Friday morning.
According to the suspects attorney, Brandon T. Lee, 20, of Champaign, identified himself as the person involved, Tuesday afternoon.
After an interview with police investigators at the U. of I. Public Safety Building, Lee was arrested for aggravated battery.
Surveillance footage from nearby businesses appears to show Lee, along with three others engage in a verbal argument with two U. of I. students around 1:54 a.m. Friday at the entrance to a parking garage in the 100 block of East Green Street, Champaign.
Police say the video shows two victims advancing on Lee, who was armed with a knife. Lee and the other three then left the area before police arrived.
According to University police the three others who were with Lee have been identified but investigators are not pursuing enforcement action against them.
The two victims were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
University Police report that due to the stabbing incident, an Illini-Alert emergency notification sent to all U. of I. students, faculty and staff.
