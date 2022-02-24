CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois student helped develop an app that uses computer vision to improve health outcomes for people with physical pain.
The app is called EZPT. It is an Al fitness app that helps with injury recovery. Jospeh Rejive, U of I student, has played tennis for nearly 12 years. He told WAND News during that time, he hurt his shoulder and elbow multiple times.
"The road to recovery was always a bit difficult," he said.
With fear of injuring himself, Rejive said getting back onto the court was a challenge. He knew others were going through the same feeling as him, so creating an app to help with recovery was the right idea.
The EZPT app is an AI powered personal coach that recommends users with bio-specific exercises to help reduce pain and also increase mobility. When someone exercises, the app will analyze the movement using computer vision and the app will provide real-time feedback and correct a person's form.
"This is all to help prevent injury or re-injury," said Rejive.
The app is free to download on Apple and Google devices. It has won awards from Magic Johnson and the NFL. EZPT has also teamed up with the Pittsburgh Penguins for some of their workouts.
