CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect attempted to rob a University of Illinois student in Champaign Tuesday night, police said.
U of I police said this happened at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, when a man approached a student who was walking on the sidewalk in the 200 block of S. Wright St. The suspect hit the victim in the back of her head and tried to take her backpack.
Police said the suspect ran when a passing vehicle stopped to help, causing the robbery attempt to fail. The suspect was last seen running west from Wright Street.
The student was not seriously hurt, officers added.
"The University of Illinois Police Department, in cooperation with the Champaign Police Department and the Urbana Police Department, has a full complement of officers patrolling the campus area," a press release said. "Between these agencies, our campus is one of the most highly-patrolled areas in the region. More than 2,100 security cameras are posted around campus to deter crime and identify offenders."
Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call U of I police at (217)333-1216. People an anonymously contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this link or providing information through the P3 Tips mobile app.
