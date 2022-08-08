CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - With the upcoming college semester starting soon, this U of I student wants to look out for his peers.
"Inspired me to start a program, that educates the Greek community specifically. Probably a high-risk community," said Alex Kim, U of I undergraduate student.
Kim wants to help communities he says are high risk for overdoses. He has been working as an EMT over the summer, leaving him concerned about what he has seen.
"There I got to treat and witness a lot of overdoses, especially in the homeless community. It made me wonder what was happening on campus," said Kim.
Kim proposed to the Champaign Urbana Public Health District that Greek communities should be administered narcan kits. In order to help prevent tragedies.
"The medication is used in the case of an overdose which is an emergency. So if someone is experiencing an overdose, a dose of narcan can be given to them to prevent the overdose from continuing," said Joe Trotter, prevention coordinator for the harm reduction program.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 3,459 people in Illinois died from a drug overdose by the end of April 2021. IDHP statistics also show the increase of fatalities has been linked to synthetic opioids, specifically fentanyl.
"So a lot of times, when drugs get out into the street, there can be a lot of alterations made to them. That changes the severity of the drug," said Trotter.
"I also would like to have a system in place to test the street drugs that are out there. Cause a lot of times they're laced with NDMA, phetamine, fentanyl," said Kim.
Trotter says his program is more than happy to help, stating narcan is safe to administer.
"They're extremely safe to use. So there's a staining medical order for the entire state of Illinois. So anyone can carry, and use and administer narcan at anytime on anyone for any reason," said Trotter.
