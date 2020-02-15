CHAMPAIGN,URBANA Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds spent their day celebrating black history month with a twist this weekend at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.
This entire week, the Central Black Student Union held a 'Cotton Club' week to celebrate black history month.
On Saturday, they held a Variety show where they highlighted different important figures in the music industry that has impacted the black community.
"Our black students have amazing talent whether that's educational or performing. they provide a lot to this campus," said Jonathan Alanis.
He says he feels like the black community at the University needs to feel more appreciated and included.
"I think that being sometimes the numbers are really low. People sometimes oversee our black students and what they offer to this campus, he said."
Students performed pieces from Whitney Houston, Prince and many more artists.