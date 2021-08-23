CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois students are excited to be back on dampus experiencing a more normal school year than they did last year.
"I'm actually super excited to be back," Anya Newberger, a senior at the U of I, told WAND News.
Life on campus is restored as thousands of students travel from around the world and country to be in-person Illini again.
Nandika Chatterjee is a senior at the school. She said this semester is a big shift from last year.
"I'm just seeing people happy and talking about classes again. COVID was just really scary, and I'm an international student, so it was really hard for me to ... my parents had trust for me to come all this way," she said.
Newberger told WAND News the start of the semester is starting to look more like the college experience she signed up for.
"It's like the college experience that you want," Newberger said. "And so after not having it all of last year, my junior year, I was very, very sad."
Visit Champaign County's Terri Reifsteck told WAND News the end of last year was tough for C-U businesses.
"Last year was when things were starting to get a little bit nerve-wracking, you know, people were not here. It was a pretty dangerous times in terms of the pandemic," Reifsteck said.
Now, she said not only is Campustown up to speed, but so is the rest of the county.
"You started to see business picked up all over on campus and into Champaign and Urbana as a whole, welcoming students back this fall is only going to continue to provide more of a boost as people sort of resume their normal habit," Reifsteck said.
Students said they noticed the jump in business in just the last couple days. One student said the Starbucks near her had lines out the door the morning of the first day of school.
"It's just a great feeling. Everything is sort of slowly returning back to normal," they said.
Students said it feels like the new normal and they are excited to keep taking it day by day.
