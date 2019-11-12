(WAND) - University of Illinois students fighting in support of young immigrants made their voices heard Tuesday.
The group, which stood in favor of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), involved dozens on campus. The program, which was introduced under former President Barack Obama, nearly came to an end in 2017, when President Donald Trump's administration said it would stop DACA protections.
Lower federal courts then made decisions that kept the program active. DACA allows immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to work in the country legally and avoid deportation.
"If it weren't for DACA, I wouldn't be able to work, go to school and do more for my life," one student said.
The Supreme Court is deciding if the way President Trump's administration went about trying to end DACA complied with federal law. A decision is expected by June 2020.