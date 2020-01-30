URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Due to the risk of the corona virus infection the University of Illinois has suspended academic programs in China for the spring semester.
“This decision will affect only a very small number of students studying with partner universities in China,” Provost Andreas Cangellaris said in an email Wednesday to the campus community, obtained by the News-Gazette. “Students will not be allowed to travel to China for university-related matters while the advisories are in effect.”
Faculty and staff members who are planning trips to China are being asked to review federal advisories before leaving. Currently the U.S. State Department elevated its travel advisory to a level 3 for China, meaning to reconsider traveling.