CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois System President Tim Killeen tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, officials announced.
Killeen is isolating at home in the President's House at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Killeen released the following statement:
“My infection is an unfortunate reminder that the virus remains with us and that all of us must continue to take it seriously, remain vigilant and take reasonable precautions to prevent its spread. I am thankful to be fully vaccinated and doubly-boosted, and, thus far, my symptoms have been relatively mild.”
Killeen is working at home as he rests and recuperates, university leaders said. His wife, Dr. Roberta Johnson Killeen, is helping to take care of him. She has tested negative as of Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.