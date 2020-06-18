CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois system has announced there will be on-campus educational activities at all three schools this fall.
The collective decision came as Illinois prepares to move to Phase 4 of Gov. JB Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan. Those guidelines allow classrooms to reopen with provisions that include a hybrid of in-person and online courses, adjusted course and classroom schedules, cutting-edge testing and monitoring, residence hall and large gathering occupancy limits, mask and physical distancing requirements and cleaning on a frequent and thorough basis.
U of I officials said the decision to have a mix of online and in-person classes assumes the state stays on track to meet Phase 4 requirements. Leaders said "weeks of exhaustive review" were conducted with "every available option" considered.
"Throughout, this work was guided by two, intertwined core principles – promoting the safety of our campus communities while maintaining the academic excellence that is synonymous with our best-in-class universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield," a U of I news release said. "In the process, faculty, staff, administrative leaders and students drew upon the insights of our own healthcare and education experts, as well as best practices of peer institutions and guidance from state and local health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Board of Higher Education."
The three universities in the U of I system were guided by a system-wide coordination committee in developing detailed reopening plans. Specific detials about each school's unique plan are expected to be released in the next several weeks. Starting dates and calendars for fall semesters will be included.
Click here for the U of I release, which has details about guidelines for instruction, dining, campus life and other elements that will apply to all three campuses.
