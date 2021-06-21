CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is requiring all able students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the fall 2021 semester.
The university announced students must be fully vaccinated, which is defined as 14 days after the final dose, before the fall semester starts. This applies to students who plan to be on campus "with no additional health and safety obligations."
Students who are not able to be vaccinated and/or have not had their record submitted and verified must continue to be part of the school's COVID-19 testing program and must keep wearing a mask. Those who are unable to access FDA-authorized vaccines will be able to get one when they arrive on campus.
Students must have their Vaccination Record Card submitted in the MyMcKinley Portal and have it verified before the fall 2021 semester starts. Click here for more information on uploading a record card.
The schools said students entering many buildings for in-person classes could be checked at the building entrance to verified their Building Access status. Students can verify through the Safer Illinois app or with their COVID-19 boarding pass.
Click here to find information about vaccine appointments on walk-in hours in your local area.
More information about COVID-19 testing and other U of I policies for the fall 2021 semester can be found here.
