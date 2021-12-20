URBANA, Ill. (WAND)-The University of Illinois will start its spring semester online, to allow time for students to get tested for COVID-19.
According to The News Gazette, U of I will spend its first week of the spring semester virtually, in response to rising COVID cases, emergence of the omicron variant and holiday season travel.
All students, vaccinated or not, will be required to upload a negative off-campus COVID-19 test result within three days of returning to campus.
In addition, students will have until Jan. 21 to take an additional on campus COVID-19 test, resulting in negative status.
Off-campus testing and on-campus testing must be completed at least three days apart.
In-person instruction is planned to resume on Monday, Jan. 24.
