CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The University of Illinois has released new updated guidelines to improve patron experiences on Game Day.
The following changes have been made after a thorough review of football gameday operations at Memorial Stadium:
- At the five portal entrances around Memorial Stadium, additional scanners will be assigned and security bag checks will be separated from Express/ADA lines to help the flow move faster. Signage at each entrance will direct patrons to the correct lines. Patrons without bags to check will now be able to move through the Express/ADA security lines without being delayed by those requiring a bag search.
- DIA continues to recruit gameday staff. Registered Student Organizations (RSO) interested in fund-raising opportunities for their groups should contact athleticeventstaff@illinois.edu.
- Patrons are highly encouraged to download the mobile tickets to their smartphone wallet in advance of joining a portal line to make for quicker entrance.
- Patrons are encouraged to enter Memorial Stadium early to avoid possible long lines. Memorial Stadium opens to general public 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Premium seating patrons can enter two hours prior to kickoff. The dramatic new team entrance to the field, the Marching Illini pregame performance and lack of waiting in line to enter are sure to make this a popular decision. Pregame festivities begin 25 minutes prior to kickoff.
- Firework salutes will be shot off as 60-minute and 25-minute warnings prior to kickoff to encourage tailgaters to make their way to Memorial Stadium.
- By popular demand, fireworks are returning to the game-day experience at the Fighting Illini team entrance to the field and when the Illini score.
- Additional water stations will be available to aid in less congestion at the primary concession stands. This includes an emphasis on more water locations in the east stands, horseshoe and north student sections. In addition to added free coolers of water, there will be three added sales locations for only Dasani bottles of water. As a reminder, patrons may continue to carry clear, empty plastic bottles, or sealed plastic water bottles, into Memorial Stadium. To emphasize, reusable water bottles need to be clear in order to be allowed through security.
- Large water-cooler stations have also been added in five locations – North Patio, SW Tower, NW Tower, SE Tower and Horseshoe. Fans with water bottles can use these stations for free refills throughout the game.
- Additional shuttle routes will be added on turtle-top busses from Research Park and the east parking lots. ADA parking is available in each of the four State Farm Center parking lots, with golf cart shuttles available from assigned pick-up locations.
- Portal 5, located near Fourth Street at the northeast corner of the football practice field, will be open after games only to help with egress away from Memorial Stadium.
- AT&T indicated they would be on campus to enhance their data tower next to Memorial Stadium. Verizon also has a data tower located next to Memorial Stadium to serve its customers.
