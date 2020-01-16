URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois faculty member will be speaking to global business leaders at the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Ming Kuo will attend the meeting that aims to improve the state of the world.
Kuo will speak about the connections between mental health, urbanization, and loss of contact with nature. She will make the case that investments in urban greening could improve mental and physical health.
"Put very simply, as a species, we're going mad, bad, and sad," said Kuo, an associate professor in the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences at Illinois. "We're seeing indicators of poor psychosocial health globally, especially in cities. Surprisingly, there are also strong indications that 'nature deficit disorder' is contributing to this social and psychological breakdown as humans move into cities and urban areas become more devoid of vegetation."
Kuo co-authored a 2019 Science Advances article exploring mental health improvement as an ecosystem service provided by nature. The article suggests exposure to nature can reduce risk factors and symptoms of mental illness.
The studies, she and colleagues have tied exposure to nature to milder ADHD symptoms, lower Medicare spending, less violent crime, and better academic performance in school children.
Kuo won the Heinz Award in the environment category in 2018.
Kuo's presentation will be available after next week's conference on the World Economic Forum's YouTube channel.