CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois spokesperson said the school has reported to Facebook a page it deemed offensive to the school community.
The "Illini White Student Union" page had appeared in the past, the spokesperson said, and resurfaced multiple times in a slightly different form. The U of I has reported the page each time.
"Today’s social media postings under the title 'Illini White Student Union' clearly were offensive to our university community," a 2015 school statement from the first time the page appeared said. "We have notified Facebook of the page and asked for its removal, as it violates the company’s own standards. We also are reaching out directly to those responsible for the postings notifying them that the usage of our name is in violation of our trademark rights and ordering them to cease and desist."
School officials said such posts and pages "stand in complete opposition to the values of mutual respect and community" that define the U of I.
"While they may be protected exercises of free speech, they are offensive, divisive and stunningly narrow-minded expressions," the school said. "Just because someone has the power to make a statement does not mean that we should give those words weight or value."
The U of I said it does not know who made the account. It added only Facebook has the ability to remove it.
