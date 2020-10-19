LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - State police have closed U.S. 136 in Logan County due to a crash.
Authorities said the two-vehicle crash occurred Monday between 700th Avenue and I-155. It is a personal injury crash, WAND-TV has learned.
Delays are expected to be prolonged, per a press release. Drivers should find an alternate route if they are in the area.
WAND-TV will update this developing story as it learns more.
