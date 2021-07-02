MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Troopers have closed U.S. 36 at the scene of a Macon County crash.
State police said this crash occurred at U.S. 36 and Prairie Valley Road in Mt. Zion Township. Both lanes of U.S. 36 are closed and will be closed for an extended period of time.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.