DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced an 8-mile resurfacing project on U.S. 36 between Airport Road in Decatur to Illinois 32 starts Monday, Aug. 22.
The $6.4 million project includes resurfacing and pavement patching.
Flaggers will be used, allowing one lane to be open at all times.
The project should be completed by Nov. 30.
Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through work areas and are advised to allow for more time.
