MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Construction on U.S. 51 from Business U.S. 51 southwest of Decatur to just north of the Shelby County line starts the week of Aug. 17.
This work involves resurfacing, bridge repairs, guardrail updates, and pavement markings. It will require daily lane closures.
The work is expected to wrap up by next spring.
Drivers are told to use caution in the area and to expect delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.